Beck – “Tarantula” (Feat. Feist) (Colourbox Cover)

Yesterday, when the Oscar nominations came out, Roma emerged as an immediate heavyweight and a probable frontrunner. Alfonso Cuarón’s movie, which is both a technical marvel and a tremendously moving personal story, was nominated for 10 awards. (Roma and The Favourite, both of which earned 10 nominations, were tied for the lead.) But Roma was not nominated for Best Original Song, since it had no original songs. Instead, it’s about to get a sort of after-the-fact soundtrack album.

Earlier this month, we posted Billie Eilish’s “When I Was Older,” a song that was “inspired by Roma.” And now Sony is getting ready to release a new album called Music Inspired By The Film Roma, a new compilation that will feature Eilish’s song, as well as contributions from Patti Smith, El-P and Wilder Zoby, Laura Marling, DJ Shadow, Ibeyi, and UNKLE, among others. And it’ll feature Beck taking on a UK synthpop classic.

The 4AD group Colourbox released their single “Tarantula” in 1983, and it’s a lush and contemplative piece of reggae-influenced new wave. Beck has covered the song, turning it into stark and lovely orchestral pop music. Leslie Feist and LA singer-songwriter Alex Lilly sing backup, while human power-pop factory and former Jellyfish frontman Jason Falkner plays bass. Beck’s version really is gorgeous, and you can hear it and the Colourbox original below.

Music Inspired By The Film Roma is out 2/8 on Sony Music Masterworks.