Kurt Vile – “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)”

Kurt Vile, king of beautifully dazed Philadelphia slacker-rock, released his new album Bottle It In at the tail end of last year. And today, ahead of another run of tour dates, he’s back with a new standalone single for Amazon Music. “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” is classic Kurt Vile, with his familiar voice drawling over an easygoing folk-rock amble.

The song is “a candid snapshot of KV & the Violators ‘at home,’ where we like it: sparse and jangly and as live as possible,” Vile explains in a statement. “This jam was one of many contenders for the last album, but we gonna start peeling em off for ya now instead.” Listen to “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/11 Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL

02/14 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

02/15 Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus +

02/16 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall + – SOLD OUT

02/17 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +

02/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

02/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

02/21 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

02/22 Louisville, KY @ Headliners +

02/23 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre +

02/24 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant +

02/26 Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown +

02/27 Kansas City, MO @ Truman +

02/28 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +

03/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

03/02 Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest

03/03 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues +

03/05 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre +

03/06 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf + – SOLD OUT

03/08 New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall +

03/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

03/10 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre +

03/12 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham +

03/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +

03/15 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

03/16 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

03/17 Richmond, VA @ The National +

04/11 Aukland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/13 Wellington, NZ @ Hunter Lounge

04/15 Sydney, NSW @ Enmore &

04/16 Wallongong, NSW @ Unibar &

04/17 Canberra, NSW @ ANU &

04/18 Byron Bay, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/20 Byron Bay, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/21 Tallarook VIC, AUS @ Boogie Festival

04/22 Melbourne, VIC @ The Forum &

04/26 Bendigo, AUS @ Bendigo Autumn Music Festival

04/27 Adelaide, SA @ The Gov &

04/28 Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel &

05/26 London, UK @ All Points East

05/27 Lille, FR @ Aeronef

05/28 Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier

05/30 Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song

05/31 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/04 Berlin, DE @ Astra

06/06 Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/10 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

06/11 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/13 Oslo, NO @ Pipfest

06/14 Stavanger, NO @ Mablis

06/15 Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival

06/20 Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

06/21 Budapest, HR @ Kolorádó Festival

06/22 Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival

06/24 Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

06/25 Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/26 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

06/28 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

+ denotes w/ The Sadies

& denotes w/ RVG