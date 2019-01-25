Kurt Vile – “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)”

Kurt Vile, king of beautifully dazed Philadelphia slacker-rock, released his new album Bottle It In at the tail end of last year. And today, ahead of another run of tour dates, he’s back with a new standalone single for Amazon Music. “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” is classic Kurt Vile, with his familiar voice drawling over an easygoing folk-rock amble.
The song is “a candid snapshot of KV & the Violators ‘at home,’ where we like it: sparse and jangly and as live as possible,” Vile explains in a statement. “This jam was one of many contenders for the last album, but we gonna start peeling em off for ya now instead.” Listen to “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” below.
TOUR DATES:
02/11 Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL
02/14 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +
02/15 Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus +
02/16 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall + – SOLD OUT
02/17 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +
02/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +
02/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +
02/21 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +
02/22 Louisville, KY @ Headliners +
02/23 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre +
02/24 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant +
02/26 Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown +
02/27 Kansas City, MO @ Truman +
02/28 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +
03/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +
03/02 Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest
03/03 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues +
03/05 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre +
03/06 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf + – SOLD OUT
03/08 New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall +
03/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
03/10 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre +
03/12 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham +
03/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +
03/15 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +
03/16 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +
03/17 Richmond, VA @ The National +
04/11 Aukland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/13 Wellington, NZ @ Hunter Lounge
04/15 Sydney, NSW @ Enmore &
04/16 Wallongong, NSW @ Unibar &
04/17 Canberra, NSW @ ANU &
04/18 Byron Bay, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/20 Byron Bay, NSW @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/21 Tallarook VIC, AUS @ Boogie Festival
04/22 Melbourne, VIC @ The Forum &
04/26 Bendigo, AUS @ Bendigo Autumn Music Festival
04/27 Adelaide, SA @ The Gov &
04/28 Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel &
05/26 London, UK @ All Points East
05/27 Lille, FR @ Aeronef
05/28 Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier
05/30 Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song
05/31 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/03 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/04 Berlin, DE @ Astra
06/06 Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/10 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
06/11 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
06/13 Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
06/14 Stavanger, NO @ Mablis
06/15 Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival
06/20 Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
06/21 Budapest, HR @ Kolorádó Festival
06/22 Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival
06/24 Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival
06/25 Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/26 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
06/28 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
+ denotes w/ The Sadies
& denotes w/ RVG