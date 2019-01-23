Watch Marilyn Manson And Dennis Quaid Join Kris Kristofferson Onstage

Kris Kristofferson played host to an unlikely onstage collaboration over the weekend. During his two-set show at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel on Sunday night, Revolver reports, Kristofferson invited a whole bunch of guests to join him and his band on the stage: Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker, and — here’s where things start to get weird — Dennis Quaid and Marilyn Manson.

For some reason, this bizarre mix of people all gathered together to perform a rendition of “Why Me?,” a song off of Kristofferson’s 1972 album Jesus Was A Capricorn, as a big group sing-along. “But now that I know that I needed you so/ Help me, Jesus/ My soul’s in your hand,” Marilyn Manson, a man who once recorded an album called Antichrist Superstar, earnestly sings.

It’s unclear exactly how this meeting of the minds came about, but Marilyn Manson was clearly excited about it. After the show, he posted a picture of himself hanging with Kristofferson on Instagram with the caption, “An honor to be invited onstage with the true Star Is Born,” a reference to Kristofferson’s role in 1976 version of A Star Is Born. Watch them sing about Jesus together below.