Frank Ocean Previews SZA Cover

Late last year, Frank Ocean made his Instagram account public and for the most part he’s used it to shed a little light on his stylish lifestyle.
But today he’s used it to share a snippet of new music. Earlier this morning, Ocean uploaded a video of him driving as the sun rose and listening to an unreleased cover of SZA’s “The Weekend,” off her 2017 debut album CTRL.
Check out the brief clip below.
Frank’s cover of @sza’s The Weekend pic.twitter.com/LAF3fzlksC
— Blonded. (@blondedocean) January 24, 2019