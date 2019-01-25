BAILEN – “I Was Wrong”

BAILEN is made up of fraternal twins Daniel and David Bailen and their younger sister Julia. The NYC-based trio craft melodies that sound more country than city, laced with dusty guitars and harmonies. Today, the band announce their debut album, Thrilled To Be Here, with its lead single, “I Was Wrong.” Their voices swing with a twang: “If chaos is the law / We’ll keep on falling down in the same way / Something can be done / But nothing’s gonna change ‘til we all can say / I believe that I was wrong.”

“The song is about coming together and listening to the other side of an argument, hearing another perspective, and being able to say I was wrong,” they explain in a statement. “It was inspired by the growing global divide in ideology and a general unwillingness to hear out someone with differing opinions. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is admit your faults, but often it’s the only way to move forward.”

The forthcoming album was produced by Grammy-winning John Congleton, who has worked with St. Vincent and the War on Drugs. Listen to “I Was Wrong” below.

Track List:

01 “Something Tells Me”

02 “I Was Wrong”

03 “Your Love Is All I Know”

04 “Bottle It Up”

05 “Stand Me Up”

06 “Going On A Feeling”

07 “Stray Dog”

08 “Eyelashes”

09 “Not Gonna Take Me”

10 “Rose Leaves”

11 “Careless Wishing”

TOUR DATES:

2/20 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

2/21 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

2/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

2/24 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

2/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

2/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

3/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

3/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

3/05 – San Francisco, CA [email protected] du Nord

3/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

3/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

3/19 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/20 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

3/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/22 – State College, PA @ Penn State University

4/04 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Lounge

4/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Upstairs

CREDIT: Shervin Lainez

Thrilled To Be Here is out 4/26 via Fantasy Records. Pre-order it here.