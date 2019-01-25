Queen’s Brian May Apologizes For Defending Bryan Singer After New Allegations

On Tuesday, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The next day, The Atlantic published a huge exposé on Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer, who has allegedly been having sex with underage boys for decades.

There have been rumors and allegations about Singer for years, and even lawsuits, but Singer has still maintained a career as an A-list director. The Atlantic report includes new stories from four more anonymous men, all of whom claim that Singer had sex with them when they were minors. It includes claims of rape. In a statement to Variety, Singer has called the Atlantic article a “homophobic smear piece.”

Singer didn’t direct all of Bohemian Rhapsody; during production, he was removed from the movie after multiple unexplained absences from the set. (Dexter Fletcher replaced him.) But Singer is still the movie’s credited director, and he worked with the surviving members of Queen, who served as creative and musical consultants on the movie.

This past week, Queen guitarist Brian May, in an Instagram comment, wrote something that looked a whole lot like he was supporting Singer. As the Mary Sue points out, May responded to an Instagram user who wrote, “You need to unfollow Bryan Singer after what he has done.” In response, May wrote, “You need to look after your own business and stop telling me what to do. And you need to learn to respect the fact that a man or woman is innocent until proven guilty.”

In case you were wondering how the people who fought to let Bryan Singer direct Bohemian Rhapsody felt about The Atlantic story. pic.twitter.com/GDC6co5l5e — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) January 24, 2019

Last night, May apologized for his Instagram post, writing, “I am mortified to discover the effect my words produced. I had no idea that saying someone was innocent until proven guilty could be interpreted as ‘defending’ Bryan Singer. I had absolutely no intention of doing that. I guess I must be naive, because also it had never occurred to me that ‘following’ a person on Instagram could be interpreted as approving of that person.” He also said that he has now unfollowed Singer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the GLAAD Media Awards have removed Bohemian Rhaposdy’s nominations after The Atlantic’s report about Singer. But at least thus far, the allegation do not appear to have impacted Singer’s career.

Before the Atlantic report came out, Singer had signed on to direct Red Sonja, a reboot of the 1985 fantasy film. And now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer will remain attached to the movie. In a statement, producer Avi Lerner says, “I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.” Singer stands to make up to $10 million for the movie.