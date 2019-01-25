Zacari – “Don’t Trip”

Kendrick Lamar and his label home Top Dawg Entertainment have given LA singer Zacari Pacaldo a couple big looks already. First, Zacari sang all over Kendrick’s DAMN. single “Love” — making him the album’s only credited guest besides Rihanna and U2 — and that song became one of the biggest hip-hop radio hits in recent memory. (In my market, it’s still in rotation nearly two years later.) Then Zacari’s song “Redemption” appeared on Kendrick and TDE’s blockbuster Black Panther soundtrack alongside an all-star ensemble cast. And now all that flirtation has been consummated with a record deal: TDE announced today that Zacari is the label’s newest artist.

Along with the announcement comes “Don’t Trip,” Zacari’s first single for TDE. It’s a dusky R&B song that reminds me of early Miguel. “Why you always go back on the same old shit?” Zacari sings at the jump. “Like nothing that I ever said was what I really meant?” It will be relatable for anyone who’s ever been in a relationship with trust issues. It’s also subtly stellar on a musical level, producers J-Louis and Teddy Walton letting Zacari’s conversational vocal shine without making a big show of it.

Listen below.

A new Zacari EP featuring “Don’t Trip” is expected this year on TDE.