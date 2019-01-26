Watch Conor Oberst & Phoebe Bridgers Play Better Oblivion Community Center Songs On CBS This Morning

On Wednesday night, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers teamed up under the name Better Oblivion Community Center and dropped their surprise self-titled debut album on the world. That same night, they unveiled the project with a big, silly performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. And now, they’ve already performed on another TV show.

Today, Oberst, Bridgers, and their backing band, which includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner, went on CBS This Morning. They performed three songs from their surprise album, “Dylan Thomas,” “Didn’t Know What I Was In For,” and “My City,” and sat down for a brief interview to discuss the name of the band, how they met, and more. Watch below.