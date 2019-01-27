Next month, Halsey will perform double duty hosting and performing on the 2/9 episode of Saturday Night Live. The singer made her SNL debut last January. “HOSTING & PERFORMING,” she tweeted yesterday. “ITS SATURDAY FUCKING NIGHT BABY.” Previous artists who have served as both host and musical guest include Donald Glover, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. Halsey has done voice work, but this will be her onscreen acting debut.