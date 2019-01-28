Dream Ritual – “Trips Around The Sun Pt. 2” Video

Missouri-based grunge descendents Dream Ritual released their last EP, Summer Promo, back in the summer of 2017. Their latest work, Trips Around The Sun, comes out in March. Today, they share the new EP’s lead single, “Trips Around The Sun Pt. 2,” along with a Mason Mercer-directed music video. The fuzzy, saturated, psychedelic footage pairs perfectly with their ’90s sound, channeled through frontman Jason Nunn’s inflection and hooky riffs.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Breathe In”

02 “Faster”

03 “Trips Around The Sun Part 1″

04 “Trips Around The Sun Part 2″

05 “Outside Your Window”

06 “Stones”

07 “Shot In The Back”

08 “Breathe Out”

TOUR DATES:

02/23 – Bedford, TX @ Central Arts of Bedford

02/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

03/23 – Springfield, MO @ The Outland

CREDIT: Shay Rainey

Trips Around The Sun is out 3/22. Pre-order it here.