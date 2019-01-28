Emily Reo – “Strawberry”

It’s been six years since Emily Reo released Olive Juice, a collection of warped pop songs that’s only grown more esteemed with time. But today she’s announcing Only You Can See It, a new full-length that, judging by its lead single, will show off the outward bounds that Reo has been pushing against over the last few years — like, say, with her Carly Rae Jepsen cover set from a few years back or the pair of elegiac songs she put out in 2016, “Spell” and “Stronger Swimmer.”

“Strawberry” is the most confident and open song Reo’s put out yet. Its airiness belies an airing of grievances, with the patriarchy and sexism and a male-dominated music scene. “I load into the show, you ask if I’m somebody’s girlfriend/ Not seen as capable, just someone’s property,” she sings. And later: “I don’t owe you anything.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Phosphenes”

02 “Ghosting”

03 “Candy”

04 “Fleur”

05 “Counterspell”

06 “Strawberry”

07 “Balloon”

08 “Sundowning”

09 “Charlie”

10 “In Theaters”

TOUR DATES:

03/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade (w/ Bellows)

04/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High (w/ Foxes In Fiction)

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Foxes In Fiction)

Only You Can See It is out 4/12 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.