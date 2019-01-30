Memphis – “You Never Really Knew Me”

Torquil Campbell, one of the singers of the Canadian indie-pop band Stars, is also one half of the duo Memphis alongside his longtime friend Chris Dumont. The two lived together in New York City in the early ’90s and played in a band with future Stars member Chris Seligman and James Shaw, who would go on to form Metric with Emily Haines. Although that first band didn’t last, their friendship did, and in 2002, Memphis was born.

Since then, Campbell and Dumont have released three Memphis albums together, the last being 2011’s Here Comes A City. And now their fourth, Leave With Me, is finally on the way. Financed by a crowdfunding fan campaign on Indiegogo, the album was recorded in part with Broken Social Scene producer Martin Kinack and features musicians including Feist collaborator Dean Stone and Erik Hove. Today, they’ve shared a new single.

That new single, “You Never Really Knew Me,” is a melodically direct rocker with a beautifully bittersweet tinge. Says Campbell:

this is a love song for my friend with whom i make this music, Chris Dumont. we’ve been pals and artistic partners for over 20 years now, and i have always thought Chris was one of the most gifted and elegant musicians i know. but we’ve had our moments. i’m always trying to drag him out into the world of the music industry and he’s always trying to run away. i won’t stop trying to make chris record songs with me. it’s a way of keeping track of time passing, and it’s an act of love. and i love my buddy- so much.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Faith”

02 “Since I Didn’t Die”

03 “Leave With Me”

04 “Dusty”

05 “You Never Really Knew Me”

06 “I Don’t Remember Anymore”

07 “Silent Witness”

08 “Basil”

Leave With Me is out 2/8.