Portishead’s Beth Gibbons Releasing Live Album With Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra

Beth Gibbons, singer of the iconic trip-hop band Portishead, is releasing a live album with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs), which features Gibbons and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki, is out 3/29 on Domino. The album was produced by the National Audiovisual Institute, Poland and will be accompanied by a film recording directed by Michał Merczyński.

The performance in the recordings took place 11/29/2014 at the National Opera Grand Theatre in Warsaw, part of an evening of programming that also featured Jonny Greenwood’s “48 Responses To Polymorphia” and the world premiere of Bryce Dessner’s “Réponse Lutosławski.” To prepare for the concert, Gibbons, who doesn’t speak Polish and has a natural contralto singing voice, learned the original Polish text and worked with vocal coaches to sing in soprano.

Watch a trailer for the film and check out the album’s tracklist and cover below. Check out an interactive website telling the story of the performance here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I. Lento — Sostenuto tranquillo ma cantabile”

02 “II. Lento e largo — Tranquillissimo”

03 “III. Lento — Cantabile-semplice”

Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs) is out 3/29 on Domino. Pre-order it here.