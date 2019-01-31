Lucy Dacus – “La Vie En Rose” (Édith Piaf Cover)

Lucy Dacus undeniably had a breakout year in 2018. Her sophomore full-length Historian appeared on our list of the year’s best albums, and her supergroup Boygenius — which also includes Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — released a self-titled EP that ended up on our list of the year’s best EPs. Now the rising indie rocker has shared a new bilingual cover of the classic Édith Piaf song “La Vie En Rose.”

The song is a part of Dacus’ upcoming 2019 song series, which will consist of originals and covers that correspond to specific holidays. “La Vie En Rose” is in honor of Valentine’s Day. Other confirmed holidays include Mother’s Day, Independence Day, Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s. Reportedly, Taurus season will be getting a mention as well.

“La Vie En Rose” is a beloved and frequently covered song. Other notable examples include Grace Jones’ 1977 cover and, recently, Lady Gaga’s rendition in the film A Star Is Born. Dacus’ version brings a sunny, youthful vigor to the track. Despite the song’s bilingual form, Dacus’ characteristically warm vocal tones lushly evoke the universally understood affection she strives for.

In a press release, Dacus described her affinity for the song and how she would like listeners to incorporate her cover into their lives:

From the first time I heard it, I thought “La Vie En Rose” was a perfect song. Hearing it, I knew that, one day, I would fall in love. I want someone to listen to this while running at top speed to the doorstep of the person they adore, ready to profess their deep, undying love. (PS, there’s a longer story about singing this song as a duet with my middle school janitor, but it is not concise).

Dacus recorded the 2019 songs intermittently over the past two years. 2019 will also be released later this year as a physical EP.

Listen to “La Vie En Rose” and check out Lucy Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/01 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

02/02 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House *

02/04 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

02/05 Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s *

02/07 Dallas, TX @ Ruins *

02/08 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs *

02/09 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

02/11 Norman, OK @ Opolis *

02/12 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

02/13 Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall *

02/14 Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *

02/15 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

03/07 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

03/08 Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Tap Room &

03/09 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &

03/11 Columbus, OH @ The Basement &

03/12 Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward &

03/14 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt &

03/15 Woodstock, NY @ Colony &

03/16 Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Club &

03/17 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery &

03/19 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre &

03/20 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall &

03/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

03/22 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat &

03/27 Sydney, AUS @ Oxford Art Factory

03/28 Brisbane, AUS @ Black Bear Lodge

03/29 Melbourne, AUS @ Northcote Social Club

03/30 Bambra, AUS @ By The Meadow Festival

05/05 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/31 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

06/01 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/08 Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/29 – 07/06 Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

* w/ Illuminati Hotties

^ w/ Sharon Van Etten

& w/ Mal Blum, Fenne Lily