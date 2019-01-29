Frank Ocean Denies Endless Is Coming To Streaming

Well, it looks like we published a bit of fake news, folks! Last week, we heard that Frank Ocean’s years-old video album Endless would finally come to streaming services. The album was released as a 45-minute music video on Apple Music in August of 2016, and then on vinyl, CD, DVD, and VHS in 2017. It’s never been released on digital retailers or streaming services, and today, Frank confirmed that it will stay this way. The Frank Ocean fan Instagram account @frankoceanblonded posted, “Soon we’ll be able to listen to Endless track-by-track!!!” Frank quickly shut it down in the comments: “Fake news.” Check it out below.