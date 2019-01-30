Ace Frehley To Gene Simmons: “You’re Just An Asshole And A Sex Addict”

This year, theatrical rock warriors KISS will head out on what they’re calling their End Of The Road tour. (It’s not their first farewell tour, but who knows, maybe it’ll be their last.) But even though the tour promises to be a classic KISS spectacle, it won’t be the actual classic KISS.

The band will be touring without Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, the band’s iconic original guitarist and drummer; instead, they’ll use replacements from later iterations of the band. If you’re at all familiar with KISS history, there’s nothing surprising about this; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have had tempestuous relationships with their old bandmates for decades. But now that we’re in a social-media age, we get to see these guys really throw shots at each other.

Frehley recently rejoined KISS onstage for the first time in 17 years, but it turns out that they are not OK with each other these days. As Blabbermouth reports, Simmons and Stanley gave a recent Guitar World interview where they said that, while Frehley and Criss will be welcome to make guest appearances on the farewell tour, they can’t be a part of it. Simmons goes so far as to say that “they’re never going to be in KISS again”:

Ace and Peter have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band — fired — three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional.. They weren’t carrying their load… So the short answer to your question is we’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. But they’re never going to be in KISS again. Three times is the charm; “I promise I’ll pull out” doesn’t work. It’s the boy who cried wolf: “Oh, I’ve been straight for a million years.” Terrific! Have a good life!… Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life.

And now, as Blabbermouth points out, Frehley has clapped back in a long post on his Facebook page. Writing an open letter to Simmons, Frehley says, “You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.” He also writes that Simmons is “just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple Women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!” (Simmons, it’s worth noting, is being sued for sexual battery by an employee at one of his restaurants.)

In the Facebook post, Frehley accuses Simmons of groping his wife, claiming that his wife wanted to sue Simmons but that Frehley convinced her not to go through with it. And Frehley also demands an apology and an invitation to rejoin KISS, or else “THE SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY’LL BE NO STOPPING IT-IT’S ON!!!”

Here’s the complete text of Frehley’s post:

My Reaction to Gene’s Post Today …Gene, your memory is really incorrect!…I was NEVER FIRED from KISS, I quit twice (not 3-times) of my own free will, because you and Paul are control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with! …Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12-years sober you’re still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole nights show! Well that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of “The Ace Frehley Band” to you and Paul’s dismay! …I’m also the most successful solo artist to come out of the original KISS lineup , and proud of it!…You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully. …I’ve tried to be nice and friendly by inviting you and Paul to perform on my past albums for eOne Music, give each of you guys one of my prized Gibson Les Paul 59’ models, but today’s comments have made me realize you’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple Women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet! …The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your “Vault Experiences” which I only found out about several weeks later…she was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!! …Well now the gloves are off after your terrible comments today and I’m thinking that this really may be “The End Of The Road Tour” for you guys!!! ….Without a complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy from the Throne that I created… THE SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY’LL BE NO STOPPING IT-IT’S ON!!!

Gene Simmons’ assholism is well-documented and Frehley’s solo song “New York Groove” is easily the best thing that’s ever been associated with the KISS name, so it’s Team Ace all the way on this one.