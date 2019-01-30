Watch Neil Young Play 1969 Cut “Running Dry” For The First Time Ever

Neil Young kicked off a solo acoustic theater tour last week, and he’s been using the opportunity to dust off some songs he doesn’t play too often. Rolling Stone reports that his sets so far have included rarities like “Ambulance Blues,” “The Last Trip To Tulsa,” “Broken Arrow,” and “Razor Love.” And last night, during his show at the State Theater in Minneapolis, he trotted out the ultimate rarity: “Running Dry (Requiem for The Rockets).”

“Running Dry” originally appeared on Young’s 1969 album Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, his first with his backing band Crazy Horse. Its subtitle, “Requiem For The Rockets,” is a tribute to the Los Angeles rock band that Young pretty much ended when he hired their bassist, drmumer, and guitarist to form Crazy Horse. Up until last night, he had never performed it live. Watch him play it for the first time ever below.