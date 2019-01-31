Johnny Flynn Cast As David Bowie In New Biopic Stardust

David Bowie is the latest rock star to get the biopic treatment. A film called Stardust is in the works, which will follow Bowie’s first trip to America in the early 1970s, which kicked off the invention of his Ziggy Stardust persona.

As Deadline reports, Johnny Flynn will play the Bowie role. The actor has appeared in 2017’s Beast and played the lead in the British sitcom Lovesick. He also portrayed a young Albert Einstein in the television anthology series Genius. Flynn also plays music: He has a band called Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit and he’s also scored music for television and film.

Also attached to the cast are Jena Malone, who will play Bowie’s first wife Angie, and Marc Maron, who will play his record company publicist. The script is written by Christopher Bell and Gabriel Range will direct. The movie will feature some music from the era as well, including a few Bowie performances. Principal photography is set to begin in June 2019.