Last week, we learned that only two of the five nominations for Best Original Song would be performed at the 2019 Oscars— Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther soundtrack single “All The Stars.” The plan received enough backlash that the Motion Picture Academy changed their mind. Now, all five songs will be performed, Variety reports.

Nominated songs include “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, Jennifer Hudson’s “I’ll Fight” from RBG, and “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” which Gillian Welch and David Rawlings wrote for the Coen Brothers’ Netflix Western anthology The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.”

But there’s a catch: each performance is limited to 90 seconds. Today, the Academy tweeted that Jennifer Hudson’s performance has been confirmed and that “The Place Where Lost Things Go” will be performed by a “surprise special guest.” As of now, it is unclear whether the other nominees have accepted the Academy’s offer.