Folk-rock guitar wizard Steve Gunn just put out his new album The Unseen In Between last month. Last night, he played a show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom supported by Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore. And today, he performed on national television.

This morning, Gunn and his band returned to CBS This Morning, where he made his network television debut in 2016, to play three songs from his recent album The Unseen In Between. Watch them do “New Moon,” “New Familiar,” and “Vagabond” below.