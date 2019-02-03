21 Savage Arrested By I.C.E. In Atlanta

21 Savage has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports.

The rapper, born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was apprehended by I.C.E. on Sunday (Feb. 3) in Atlanta in what a spokesperson referred to as a “targeted operation.”

In a statement provided to reporters at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, I.C.E. spokesperson Brian Cox claimed that Abraham-Joseph is a citizen of the United Kingdom who is “unlawfully present” in the United States. According to Cox, Abraham-Joseph entered the U.S. in 2005 on a visa that expired the following year.

He added that Abraham-Joseph has been “placed in removal proceedings before the federal courts,” and that he was previously convicted for drug charges in Atlanta in 2014.

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyer, Dina LaPolt, told TMZ that the rapper’s team is “working diligently to [get] Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

Billboard has reached out to 21 Savage’s representatives for further comment.

