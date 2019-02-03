Maroon 5 headlined tonight’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta, alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi. They performed a medley of “Harder To Breathe” and “This Love” before Spongebob character Squidward introduced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Adam Levine then launched back into “Girls Like You” and “She Will Be Loved.”

Big Boi rode in on a Cadillac with Sleepy Brown and sang OutKast’s “The Way You Move.” Maroon 5 ended the evening with “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” They did not cover “Sweet Victory” from the 2001 SpongeBob Squarepants episode “Band Geeks.” Watch clips from the performances below.

Rihanna declined an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in support of Kaepernick, players who followed his lead kneeling during the national anthem, and those protesting the NFL after Kaepernick’s banishment. On Friday, Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos criticized Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine for his involvement.

“If you’re going to cross this idealogical or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it,” Geragos said on Good Morning America. “It’s a cop-out when you start talking about, ‘I’m not a politician; I’m just doing the music.’ Most of the musicians who have any kind of consciousness whatsoever understand what’s going on here.”

Before accepting the NFL’s offer to perform, Travis Scott consulted Colin Kaepernick, although Kaepernick later clarified that there is no “mutual respect and understanding” between the two. Gladys Knight, who sang the National Anthem, said that she agrees with Kaepernick’s message but not his mode of protest in a statement.