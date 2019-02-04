Passion Pit Announce Manners 10th Anniversary Tour

Last year we revisited the 10th anniversary of Chunk Of Change, the EP that yielded “Sleepyhead” and launched Passion Pit to indie-level fame. That means we’re coming up on 10 years since the synth-pop band released their beloved debut album, Manners. In celebration of that landmark, Passion Pit have announced dates for a North American anniversary tour of Manners where they will perform the effervescent record live.

Reflecting on the legacy of Manners, the stresses of its album cycle and the forthcoming tour, frontman Michael Angelakos released the following statement:

One of the greatest challenges for me, has been attempting to listen back to Manners and not relive the terror, confusion, and euphoria that it was so vividly informed by. For most of my life, I’ve ignored or dismissed it as a type of coping mechanism. It always seemed to play back like an audible dream journal I can’t even remember writing. And, the years we spent touring in support of it were never easy, especially in the beginning, as though playing the songs every single night were a form of exposure therapy in front of an audience. Ten years later, Manners seems to finally feel like the moment that it was: a tectonic shift during the strangest, most defining year of my life. To me, and to many of the people closest to the project, Manners has always been the most deeply misunderstood Passion Pit album. Eleven years after I began writing it, and ten more struggling to comprehend it, it suddenly does not seem so frivolous or self-absorbed to celebrate Manners—to celebrate surviving it, to get another chance to shine a certain light on it, but without the fear and the pain that went into making it. I can’t think of a better way of doing so than performing it live, doing both the album and one of the most significant moments of my life, a healthy justice.

Angelakos put Passion Pit on hiatus for mental health reasons in 2017, but the band resumed touring in early 2018. Their most recent release was 2017’s Tremendous Sea Of Love. The Manners tour kicks off at the end of April and lasts about four weeks, with stops across North America. Find all of the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/01 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/03 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/07 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/08 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/14 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

05/16 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/17 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/19 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

05/21 New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

05/23 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/24 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem