Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Ancestral Recall” (Feat. Saul Williams)

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah spent 2017 releasing three albums that were meant to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first jazz recordings. One of those albums, The Emancipation Procrastination, is nominated for the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the upcoming Grammys — we’ll find out if he wins on Sunday.

But in the meantime, Adjuah has announced a new album that’ll be out later this year. It’s called Ancestral Recall, and it features contributions from Saul Williams, Chris Turner, Mike Larry Draw, Logan Richardson, and Elena Pinderhughes. Here’s what Adjuah had to say in a statement about it:

In its inception, Ancestral Recall was built as a map to decolonize sound; to challenge previously held misconceptions about some cultures of music; to codify a new folkloric tradition and begin the work of creating a national set of rhythms; rhythms rooted in the synergy between West African, First Nation, African Diaspora/Caribbean rhythms and their marriage to rhythmic templates found in trap music, alt-rock, and other modern forms. It is time we created a sound that dispels singular narratives of entire peoples and looks to finally represent the wealth of narratives found throughout the American experience. An experience that shows all forms of expression in sound are valid, as all people are.

Today, he’s releasing the title track from it, which features Williams. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Her Arrival”

02 “I Own the Night” (Feat. Saul Williams)

03 “The Shared Stories of Rivals [KEITA]” (Feat. Saul Williams)

04 “Forevergirl” (feat. Chris Turner & Mike Larry Draw)

05 “Diviner [Devan]”

06 “Overcomer”

07 “Songs She Never Heard” (Feat. Logan Richardson)

08 “Ritual [Rise of Chief Adjuah]”

09 “Prophesy”

10 “Before” (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes)

11 “Double Consciousness”

12 “Ancestral Recall” (Feat. Saul Williams)

Ancestral Recall is out 3/22 via Ropeadope / Stretch Music.