Living Hour – “Hallboy”

The shoegaze-slanted Winnipeg band Living Hour have released a new track, “Hallboy,” as part of the rollout for their forthcoming sophomore album Softer Faces. It’s the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut. “Hallboy” is the third song to be revealed from the album following “Bottom Step” and “Water.”
In this latest song, Sam Sarty’s lead vocals graze atop a celestial wash of guitar strums, steady percussion, and swelling horns. It’s a melancholic, introspective ballad that ascends to a cathartic climax — a tantalizing hint of what’s to come, considering it’s the first track on the album. “Hallboy, you’re supposed to linger on,” Sarty sings obliquely. “Warm up/ Look until it falls boy.”
Living Hour are on tour now with North American stops spanning coast to coast. Find all of their dates below, where you can hear “Hallboy” and the previous singles.
TOUR DATES:
03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fallout
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
03/03 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
03/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
03/05 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd
03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
03/07 – New York, NY @ Pianos
03/08 – Roanoke, VA @ Billy’s Barn
03/09 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
03/10 – Athens, GA @ World Famous
03/12 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Melted Magazine Showcase 8:30pm
03/13 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Flitch Fest 5pm
03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Bungalow Break Out West 3pm
03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Lazarus Brew Co – Noon
03/16 – Salado, TX @ Barrow
03/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox
03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Factory
03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Starboard Tack
03/25 – Billings, MT @ Kirks Grocery
Softer Faces is out 3/1 via Kanine. Pre order it here.