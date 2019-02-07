Living Hour – “Hallboy”

The shoegaze-slanted Winnipeg band Living Hour have released a new track, “Hallboy,” as part of the rollout for their forthcoming sophomore album Softer Faces. It’s the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut. “Hallboy” is the third song to be revealed from the album following “Bottom Step” and “Water.”

In this latest song, Sam Sarty’s lead vocals graze atop a celestial wash of guitar strums, steady percussion, and swelling horns. It’s a melancholic, introspective ballad that ascends to a cathartic climax — a tantalizing hint of what’s to come, considering it’s the first track on the album. “Hallboy, you’re supposed to linger on,” Sarty sings obliquely. “Warm up/ Look until it falls boy.”

Living Hour are on tour now with North American stops spanning coast to coast. Find all of their dates below, where you can hear “Hallboy” and the previous singles.

<a href="http://livinghourband.bandcamp.com/album/softer-faces" target="_blank">Softer Faces by Living Hour</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fallout

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

03/03 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

03/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

03/05 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/07 – New York, NY @ Pianos

03/08 – Roanoke, VA @ Billy’s Barn

03/09 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/10 – Athens, GA @ World Famous

03/12 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Melted Magazine Showcase 8:30pm

03/13 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Flitch Fest 5pm

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Bungalow Break Out West 3pm

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW – Lazarus Brew Co – Noon

03/16 – Salado, TX @ Barrow

03/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Factory

03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Starboard Tack

03/25 – Billings, MT @ Kirks Grocery

Softer Faces is out 3/1 via Kanine. Pre order it here.