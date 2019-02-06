Esther Rose – “Don’t Blame It On The Moon”

In 2017, New Orleans musician Esther Rose released her debut album, This Time Last Night — she also provided some backing vocals on Jack White’s Boarding House Reach — and she’ll put out her sophomore album later this year. Today, we’re getting a new song from her called “Don’t Blame The Moon.”
Esther Rose writes small folk songs with grand implications, and this one’s no different — it’s framed as a conversation between two people, but she gets just as much out of what’s said as what’s left unsaid. The pull between the characters in the track feels as inevitable as the tide coming in. “Don’t blame it on the moon/ Tell me what’s a soul to do?” she sings. “Don’t blame it on the moon/ I’m just in love with you.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/06 Birmingham, AL @ Mom’s Basement
03/07 Macon, GA @ The Hummingbird
03/08 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
03/09 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre (w/ Southern Culture on the Skids)
03/10 Nashville, TN @ Acme Feed & Seed
03/11 Madison, TN @ Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge
03/12 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack
03/13 Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
03/14-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW
06/12 Nashville, TN @ Station Inn
“Don’t Blame It On The Moon” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.