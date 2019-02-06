Esther Rose – “Don’t Blame It On The Moon”

In 2017, New Orleans musician Esther Rose released her debut album, This Time Last Night — she also provided some backing vocals on Jack White’s Boarding House Reach — and she’ll put out her sophomore album later this year. Today, we’re getting a new song from her called “Don’t Blame The Moon.”

Esther Rose writes small folk songs with grand implications, and this one’s no different — it’s framed as a conversation between two people, but she gets just as much out of what’s said as what’s left unsaid. The pull between the characters in the track feels as inevitable as the tide coming in. “Don’t blame it on the moon/ Tell me what’s a soul to do?” she sings. “Don’t blame it on the moon/ I’m just in love with you.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Birmingham, AL @ Mom’s Basement

03/07 Macon, GA @ The Hummingbird

03/08 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/09 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre (w/ Southern Culture on the Skids)

03/10 Nashville, TN @ Acme Feed & Seed

03/11 Madison, TN @ Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge

03/12 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack

03/13 Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

03/14-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

06/12 Nashville, TN @ Station Inn

“Don’t Blame It On The Moon” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.