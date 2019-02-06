Beck – “Super Cool” (Feat. Robyn & The Lonely Island)

Beck has released a new song featuring Robyn and the Lonely Island. It’s called “Super Cool” and it’s featured in the end credits for The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part, which hits theaters this weekend.

The whole soundtrack is out tomorrow and also has songs from Matt And Kim, Superorganism, Dillon Francis, and T-Pain, as well as songs sung by some of the actors in the film. Among those are a couple of different takes on “EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!!!,” the track that Tegan And Sara and the Lonely Island collaborated on for the first Lego Movie.

Listen to “Super Cool” below.

