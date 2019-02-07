Bellows – “The Tower”

In a couple weeks, Bellows are releasing their new album, The Rose Gardener. We’ve heard quite a few tracks from it already, including its title track, “Denouement,” “What Can I Tell You About The World?,” and “Housekeeping,” and today Oliver Kalb is sharing his project’s fifth and final single, “The Tower.”

It’s a miniature pop opus that builds to the maximalist heights of some of his biggest past compositions, like “Bully” or “See Bright, Be Fine.” As he explains to Topshelf, the track works in parts of Gabby’s World’s older song “WTF,” as a way of recognizing how the meaning of that song changed over time as Kalb performed it live with that band:

In a moment of extreme chaos and conflict in my life, the context and meaning of the song changed for me. It suddenly felt like a rallying cry to stick with music despite it feeling like a hopeless endeavor: ‘I will not back down.’

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/01 Albany, NY @ Chateau

03/02 Kingston, NY @ BSP

03/03 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s#

03/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade (Album Release)

03/08 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA#

03/09 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong#

03/10 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*

03/11 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR*

03/12 Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern*

03/13 Denton, TX @ J&J’s Pizza*

03/14-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW*

03/17 New Orleans, LA @ The Starlight*

03/18 Atlanta, GA @ 529*

03/19 Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse*

03/20 Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared*

* = w/ Another Michael

# = w/ Shannen Moser

The Rose Gardener is out 2/22 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.