Diät – “We”

Nearly four years ago, the East Berlin postpunk band Diät released the dark, meditative, heavy-as-hell debut album Positive Energy. Since then, they’ve attained an almost mythic stature in the DIY punk world, even though they haven’t actually released any music. So it’s very welcome news that Diät are about to return to us with a whole new album that’ll be out later this month.

Diät’s sophomore LP is called Positive Disintegration, and they’ve just shared first single “We.” It’s a dark, meditative grind built around a heavy, monolithic riff. The people in Diät are hardcore-scene veterans, but the song is slow and patient. And with its liberal use of echo and its stormy transitions, there’s a whole lot of atmosphere to it. Check it out below.

<a href="http://ironlungpv.bandcamp.com/album/positive-disintegration-lp-lungs-121" target="_blank">Positive Disintegration LP (LUNGS-121) by DIÄT</a>

Postive Disintegration is out 2/22 on Iron Lung.