Meek Mill has shared a video for his song “Going Bad” off of his 2018 album Championships. The track features Drake, and the Kid Art-directed clip finds the two rappers betting their Rolex watches on a horse race. They’re in competition throughout, head-to-head, and eventually they get into a head-on collision on a rainy night in Los Angeles.

The video features cameos from Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hustle, T.I., Mustard, PnBRock, J Prince, Jas Prince, Shy Glizzy, the Dreamchasers, and more.

Watch below.