Ariana Grande To Grammys Producer: “I Can Pull Together A Performance Over Night And You Know That, Ken”

This weekend, Ariana Grande is releasing a new album. She was also scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday night, where she’s nominated for two awards, but reports say she pulled out yesterday over disagreements with producers over what song she would perform.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said that they had “multiple conversations” with Grande about performing but that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

That characterization didn’t fly with Grande, though. The singer took to Twitter to clap back, as they say, at the Grammys for saying that she wasn’t willing to put in the work. “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken,” she wrote. “it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

Grande continued: “i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

She adds that she’s “still grateful for the acknowledgement this year,” but she will not be attending the show.

Grande’s new album thank u, next is out tomorrow. She’s also releasing a music video: