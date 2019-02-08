Uranium Club – “Man Is The Loneliest Animal”

The Minneapolis band Uranium Club — sometimes known by their full title of the Minneapolis Uranium Club — have been steadily cranking out nervous, wiry, weirdly hooky punk rock for the past few years. And next month, they’ll follow up their 2017 album All Of Them Naturals with a new one called The Cosmo Cleaners. The band actually sold test pressings of the album on their European tour last year, but now the rest of us will get to hear it. And they’ve now shared “Man Is The Loneliest Animal,” a five-minute sprawl of a song, epic for DIY punk, that starts out as a languidly jittery Unwound-esque meditation and then turns into a freaked-out sprint. It sounds a bit like what might’ve happened if the Modern Lovers had come up in the Bandcamp-hardcore era. Listen below.

<a href="http://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-cosmo-cleaners" target="_blank">The Cosmo Cleaners by Uranium Club</a>

The Cosmo Cleaners is out 3/15 on Fashionable Idiots/Static Shock.