Dinosuar Jr.’s 1994 song “Over Your Shoulder” has become popular in Japan for some reason that no one has been able to quite figure out yet. As Billboard reports, the Without A Sound track was the top-viewed video this last week with almost 8.1 million views, beating out mainstream crossover acts like Ariana Grande and Queen, who are currently on the charts thanks to a Bohemian Rhapsody push.

Billboard was unable to identify the reason why the song charted so high, but they do have a loose guess: “The likely answer is that some unknown user uploaded a video or videos using these songs, which were then viewed enough times for the songs to make significant inroads into the ranking.”

But the oddity has made its way to Twitter, so hopefully someone comes up with a more concrete answer soon.