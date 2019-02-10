Janelle Monáe was nominated for the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys this year for Dirty Computer and she performed as well, bringing out the album’s “Make Me Feel” with a performance that highlighted her characteristically neo-futurist flare. It featured a cadre of dancers, some wearing the pants that were in the “Pynk” music video, and a triangular stage. Monáe ended the performance in the middle of the audience, with trumpeters surrounding her.

Monáe was nominated for one other award this year for Best Music Video (“Pynk”), but she lost to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

This was the second time that she’s graced the awards telecast — she also performed at the 2011 Grammys, doing The ArchAndroid’s “Cold War” alongside Big Boi and Bruno Mars.

Watch clips of the performance below.