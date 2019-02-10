Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has won the Grammy for Song Of The Year. It’s the first time that a rap song has won Song Of The Year at the Grammys. Childish Gambino was not there to accept the award. During the pre-broadcast ceremony “This Is America” won for Best Music Video.

In the Song Of The Year category, Childish Gambino beat out Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All The Stars,” Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up,” Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke,” Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey’s “The Middle,” and Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.”