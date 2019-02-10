Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow” Video

Kacey Musgraves has dropped a music video for “Rainbow,” right as the Grammy awards telecast gets underway. The track comes off Golden Hour, which is up for tonight’s Album Of The Year award. It’s also, more importantly, our album of the year, landing at #1 on our list of the Best Albums Of 2018.

The video finds Musgraves bathed in a golden light, placed in the background of a bunch of situations where it feels like the characters are just keeping their head above water, from a stressed-out mother to an alcoholic surrounded by bottles of booze.

Watch below.