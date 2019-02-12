Julia Holter has shared a surreal new video for the track “Les Jeux To You,” off of last year’s album Aviary, her fifth full-length.

The black-and-white clip has excesses of black paint, baby dolls and melodrama. Holter says the song is about “a seeking for compassion and humility in a world where it feels like empathy is always being tested.”

The director of the video, Geneva Jacuzzi, stated in a press release that she took inspiration from the 1968 Alejandro Jodorowsky art film Fando Y Lis while crafting the imagery:

After I heard ‘Les Jeux to You’, images from Fando Y Lis, a film that has always haunted me, flooded my mind and I knew we had to reimagine it. Set in a dystopian future past, the two lovers escape to a mythical city and along the way are confronted with both terrifying figures of the unconscious and joyful memories of the past that accelerate a descent into madness. As a female artist, I felt the need to explore the anima of this myth and reinscribe the imagery as a mode of empowerment of the feminine directorial gaze.

Jacuzzi also spoke of doubling down on her original intent of the video in light of learning about the controversial allegations against Jodorowsky:

I knew it would be a challenge because it is a controversial film, but it was particularly unsettling to read the recent allegations against its director Alejandro Jodorowsky shortly after we made the video. It made me think more about the project and ultimately reinforced my original intention of reframing the work as a complex and nuanced take on the psychology of self-destructive relationships. There is a mysterious essence to this story, a sort of psycho-spiritual unravelling that I connect to the surrealist poetry of Julia’s lyrics and music.

Julia Holter is also going on a world tour, which kicks off in a few days. She’ll be bringing along a 6-piece band.

Watch the “Les Jeux To You” video and find her tour dates below

TOUR DATES:

02/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

02/22 – New York, NY @ Warsaw *

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

02/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall *

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ^

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

03/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

03/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft, San Diego State University ^

05/27 – Guimaraes, Portugal @ Centro Cultural Villa Flor

05/28 – Garda, Italy @ Teatro Municipal de Guarda

05/29 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Capitólio

05/31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/03 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club

06/07 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Vilette Sonique

06/09 – Luxembourg @ Rotondes

06/12 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergen Festival

06/13 – Oslo. Norway @ Piknik I Parken

06/16 – Duisburg, Germany @ Traumzeit Festival

06/17 – Schörndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur

06/20 – Linz, Austria @ Rosengarten

06/21 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK

06/23 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

06/24 – Ferrara, Italy @ Cortile Castello Estense

06/25 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

06/26 – Lucerne, Switzerland @ Südpol

06/29 – Bialystok, Poland @ Halfway Festival

07/04 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

* w/ Jessica Moss

^ w/ Tess Roby

Aviary is out now via Domino.