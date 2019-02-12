Sheck Wes Accused Of Physical Abuse And Stalking By Singer Justine Skye

Roc Nation singer Justine Skye has accused Sheck Wes of physical abuse and alleged that the “Mo Bamba” rapper and his associates stalked and attacked Skye and her friends. She also criticized Wes’ record label. The rapper is signed to Interscope through a joint venture with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack.

“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” Skye tweeted on Monday. “Two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”

Skye added in a second tweet: “You’re pathetic… and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

Skye has publicly discussed surviving domestic violence but never before named her abuser. The video for Skye’s song “Build,” released in October, shows her being choked and slammed into a wall by a man, and upon its release Skye posted a note on Instagram that stated in part: “I’m trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically.”

“I had to find the strength within myself,” Skye’s Instagram post continued, “and I’m hoping that through this video I can motivate whoever else is going through this or worse, to do the same.”

Spin has contacted representatives for Sheck Wes seeking comment.

