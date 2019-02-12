Watch The Trailer For Musical Comedy Yesterday About The Only Guy Who Remembers The Beatles

Acclaimed writer/director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting) will debut his new feature film, Yesterday, on 6/28. Set in contemporary England, the film follows a struggling singer-songwriter named Jack Malik (played by Himesh Patel) who, after a global blackout and freak bus accident, becomes the only person on Earth to remember the Beatles. Jack launches himself to stardom by playing songs we all know like “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude,” and “Something.” Lily James and Kate McKinnon also star, plus Boyle cast Ed Sheeran as himself. Watch the trailer below.