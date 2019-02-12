Father John Misty And Jason Isbell Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Father John Misty name-checked Jason Isbell in “Mr. Tillman,” a song off of his recent LP God’s Favorite Customer, one of the very best albums of 2018. “Jason Isbell’s here as well and he seemed a little worried about you,” Josh Tillman sings, referencing a real-life encounter they once had in a hotel lobby. Now, they’re going on tour together.

Father John Misty and Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit have just announced an 18-date co-headlining national tour in June. FJM is touring in support of God’s Favorite Customer, while Isbell and his band are still touring in support of 2017’s The Nashville Sound. UK singer-songwriter Jade Bird will open most of the shows, with Nashville’s Erin Rae serving as support for the final three dates.

The tour will kick off 6/5 in San Diego and go through Berkeley, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Houston before wrapping up in Tulsa, OK on the 29th. Presale tickets for the shows begin tomorrow at 10AM with the code FJMISBELL, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10AM on Friday, 2/15. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater*

06/07 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

06/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

06/09 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater*

06/11 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts*

06/14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

06/15 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

06/16 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion*

06/17 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

06/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! Performing Arts Festival*

06/20 Canandaigua, NY @ Constellations Brands – Marvin Sands Pavilion*

06/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House*

06/24 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater*

06/25 Cary, NC @ Booth Amphitheatre*

06/27 Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**

06/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn**

06/29 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center**

* w/ Jade Bird

** w/ Erin Rae