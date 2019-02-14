Drugdealer – “Fools” Video

Drugdealer, formerly known as Salvia Plath and even more formerly known as Run DMT — you might be sensing a theme here — is the recording project of Los Angeles musician Michael Collins. Collins specializes in a sunny form of retro-minded psych-pop, and this spring, he’s following up 2016’s The End Of Comedy with a new album called Raw Honey, his first for Brooklyn indie label Mexican Summer.

Although Drugdealer isn’t exactly a band, per se, Raw Honey features the talents of drummer Josh Da Costa, guitarists Jackson MacIntosh, Danny Garcia, and Michael Long, and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Schwab. People like lo-fi synth-country singer Dougie Poole, Harley And The Hummingbirds’ Harley Hill-Richmond, and frequent Collins collaborator Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, show up to lend guest vocals, while Mac DeMarco engineered the album.

Today, Drugdealer are sharing the record’s lead single, “Fools,” a lost Los Angeles studio-pop gem that, with its lightly funky bass and keyboard groove, saxophone tootles, and blue-eyed soul harmonies, sounds like it was time-warped in straight from 1974. It comes along with a fish-eye lensed video featuring Collins and company jamming out in the studio, and you can watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You’ve Got To Be Kidding”

02 “Honey”

03 “Lonely”

04 “Lost In My Dream”

05 “Fools”

06 “If You Don’t Know Now, You Never Will”

07 “Wild Motion”

08 “London Nightmare”

09 “Ending On A Hi Note”

TOUR DATES:

04/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Raw Honey Release Show)

04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel (Raw Honey Release Show)

05/12 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/15 London, UK @ The Dome Tufnell Park

05/16 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

05/17 Cologne, DE @ Gewölbe GmbH

05/19 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Small Hall)

05/20 Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

05/23 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

05/25 Amsterdam, NL @ De Nieuwe Anita

07/10 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/12 Austin, TX @ Barracuda Inside

07/13 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

07/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/16 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/21 Pinsburgh, PA @ Club Café

07/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/23 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/27 Calgary, AB @ Palomino Social Club

07/29 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

07/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

07/31 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/04 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

Raw Honey is out 4/19 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.