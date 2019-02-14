Drugdealer – “Fools” Video

Drugdealer, formerly known as Salvia Plath and even more formerly known as Run DMT — you might be sensing a theme here — is the recording project of Los Angeles musician Michael Collins. Collins specializes in a sunny form of retro-minded psych-pop, and this spring, he’s following up 2016’s The End Of Comedy with a new album called Raw Honey, his first for Brooklyn indie label Mexican Summer.
Although Drugdealer isn’t exactly a band, per se, Raw Honey features the talents of drummer Josh Da Costa, guitarists Jackson MacIntosh, Danny Garcia, and Michael Long, and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Schwab. People like lo-fi synth-country singer Dougie Poole, Harley And The Hummingbirds’ Harley Hill-Richmond, and frequent Collins collaborator Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, show up to lend guest vocals, while Mac DeMarco engineered the album.
Today, Drugdealer are sharing the record’s lead single, “Fools,” a lost Los Angeles studio-pop gem that, with its lightly funky bass and keyboard groove, saxophone tootles, and blue-eyed soul harmonies, sounds like it was time-warped in straight from 1974. It comes along with a fish-eye lensed video featuring Collins and company jamming out in the studio, and you can watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “You’ve Got To Be Kidding”
02 “Honey”
03 “Lonely”
04 “Lost In My Dream”
05 “Fools”
06 “If You Don’t Know Now, You Never Will”
07 “Wild Motion”
08 “London Nightmare”
09 “Ending On A Hi Note”
TOUR DATES:
04/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Raw Honey Release Show)
04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel (Raw Honey Release Show)
05/12 Manchester, UK @ YES
05/15 London, UK @ The Dome Tufnell Park
05/16 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
05/17 Cologne, DE @ Gewölbe GmbH
05/19 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Small Hall)
05/20 Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
05/23 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
05/25 Amsterdam, NL @ De Nieuwe Anita
07/10 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/12 Austin, TX @ Barracuda Inside
07/13 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
07/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
07/16 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/21 Pinsburgh, PA @ Club Café
07/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/23 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
07/27 Calgary, AB @ Palomino Social Club
07/29 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
07/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
07/31 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
08/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/04 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
Raw Honey is out 4/19 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.