Brad Pitt To Produce Chris Cornell Documentary

Chris Cornell is to be the subject of a new documentary, produced by Brad Pitt and Peter Berg via their company Film 45. Peter Berg is directing the film, and Cornell’s widow, Vicky, will also be involved as a co-producer. Variety reports today that the news was confirmed by Cornell’s estate.

Berg has previously directed Battleship, Deepwater Horizon, and assorted episodes of shows like The Leftovers, Ballers, and Friday Night Lights. Film 45 is dedicated specifically to “non-scripted entertainment” and branded content, and is currently working on an upcoming Rihanna documentary, also directed by Berg.

There’s no word on what exactly the new Chris Cornell documentary will cover, or on what periods of his life it might focus; per Variety, the doc will “[center] on the life of [the] Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman.”

Last Sunday, Cornell earned a Grammy in the Best Rock Performance category for the song “When Bad Does Good,” which featured on his posthumous self-titled compilation album. Cornell’s children, Christopher and Toni, accepted the award on their father’s behalf. Said Christopher: “He was a rock icon, the godfather of grunge, and the creator of a movement whose contribution to music history made a lasting impact across genres and generations.”

This article originally appeared on Spin.