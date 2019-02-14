Adult Mom – “In These Arms” (The Swell Season Cover)

Adult Mom have shared a cover of the Swell Season’s “In These Arms,” taken from the duo’s 2009 album Strict Joy. It’s part of an upcoming CD-only release, fittingly called Some Covers, where Steph Knipe also covers songs by James Blake, Brandi Carlile, Third Eye Blind, and the Weakerthans. Their Swell Season cover will be the only one available digitally, but the CD will be available to buy online or at their shows, presumably.

The one-time Band To Watch’s most recent album, Soft Spots, came out in 2017 — they also released a demo version of that album last year.

Listen to their take on the Swell Season below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ll Come Too” (James Blake Cover)

02 “Cannonball” (Brandi Carlile Cover)

03 “In These Arms” (The Swell Season Cover)

04 “How’s It Gonna Be” (Third Eye Blind Cover)

05 “Left And Leaving” (The Weakerthans Cover)

The Some Covers CD is out on 4/5. Pre-order it here.