Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian A Private Kenny G Concert For Valentine’s Day

CREDIT: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a private Kenny G concert for Valentine’s Day. Kardashian took to Twitter to express her excitement at the appearance of the famous saxophone man, who played in their living room surrounded by a bunch of roses in vases.

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!,” she tweeted. Kenny G played “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” for her.

Just goes to show you :) One person’s surprise is another person’s nightmare.

