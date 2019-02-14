Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a private Kenny G concert for Valentine’s Day. Kardashian took to Twitter to express her excitement at the appearance of the famous saxophone man, who played in their living room surrounded by a bunch of roses in vases.

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!,” she tweeted. Kenny G played “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” for her.

Just goes to show you :) One person’s surprise is another person’s nightmare.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019