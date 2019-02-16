Blueface – “Thotiana (Remix)” (Feat. Cardi B) Video

Blueface is a 22-year-old LA rapper whose offbeat flow has people questioning if he can actually rap. But even if he can’t, it doesn’t seem to be slowing him down any. He’s blowing up thanks to the viral success of songs like “Respect My Crypn” and “Thotiana,” a 2018 mixtape track that’s currently #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It already has a remix with YG, and now it’s getting another remix featuring one of the biggest rap stars in the world right now: Cardi B.

“Fuck clappin’ back, bitch, I’m clappin’ on the dick/ Bust it, bust it, I’m a savage/ Bitch throw it back like a 10-year challenge,” Cardi raps on her new verse. “Take him to the crib, then I push him on the sofa/ Have his breath smellin’ like pussy and mimosas/ Uh, we ain’t finished, tell ‘em beat it up/ And if the pussy stop breathin’, give it CPR.” The video, directed by Cole Bennett, finds Cardi and Blueface rapping in a warehouse. Watch and listen below.