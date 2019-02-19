Strand Of Oaks – “Ruby”

Last month, heartland rocker Tim Showalter announced Eraserland, his sixth album under the name Strand Of Oaks. Recorded with the members of My Morning Jacket (sans frontman Jim James) as his backing band, the follow-up to 2017’s Hard Love and last year’s companion piece Harder Love will be out next month. We’ve already heard lead single “Weird Ways,” and now he’s shared another song, “Ruby.”

“Ruby is the happiest song I’ve ever written,” says Showalter in a statement. “Ruby isn’t a person, rather the concept of time and memory and how with every passing year it becomes non linear. In the past I would’ve dismissed such unabashedly pure optimism, but I’ve been through a lot and I’ve learned to appreciate those rare moments of light.”

The track comes along with a thematically appropriate video featuring old home footage of Showalter and his family. “This past year my little brother Jon spent countless hours trying to convert my family’s collection of home movies,” he explains. “Somehow my dad in 1988 got a camera with ‘Buick Points’ and then proceeded to have a side career as world-class cinematographer.” Watch and listen below.

Eraserland is out 3/22 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.