Ellis – “Something Blue”

Linnea Siggelkow — the woman behind the musical moniker Ellis — is a rising purveyor of wistful dream pop and shoegaze. The Hamilton, Ontario-based musician was one of our Artists To Watch last year upon releasing her breakout debut EP, The Fuzz. Now, having recently signed to Fat Possum, Ellis is back with a lush new track.

“Something Blue” finds Ellis reflecting on the precipice of her adulthood, lounging with someone in her family basement. “Prone to wander/ Like a moth drawn to a flame,” she sings. “I’d give anything/ To go back to that day.” These reflections don’t come without echoes of regret: “Can’t you see that I am trying?/ I admitted I was lying.”

Ellis’ forlorn vocals glide along a stream of washed-out guitars and distant keyboard synths. As the guitars’ reverberations swell, her post-teenage catharsis becomes all the more immediate. Her story may be tactfully obscured, but her tone is universal to anyone who has ever happened to be seventeen.

Listen to “Something Blue” below

Fat Possum will be releasing The Fuzz EP physically for the first time 3/22. Pre-order it here.