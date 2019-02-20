Alex Lahey – “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” Video

Australian singer-songwriter and Artist To Watch Alex Lahey impressed us with her 2017 debut I Love You Like A Brother, a winning collection of whip-smart pop-punk songs with a wry sense of humor. Now, two years later, she’s returning with her second full-length album. Although The Best Of Luck Club was recorded in Lahey’s native Melbourne, she wrote most of the songs during intensive songwriting sessions in Nashville, a city that ended up inspiring the LP’s title.

“In Nashville I was really inspired by the dive bar scene there and the idea that at these dive bars there’s no pretentious energy,” Lahey explains. “Whether you’ve had the best day of your life or the worst day of your life, you can just sit up at the bar and turn to the person next to you — who has no idea who you are — and have a chat. And the response that you generally get at the end of the conversation is, ‘Best of luck,’ so The Best Of Luck Club is that place.”

Today, Lahey is sharing The Best Of Luck Club’s lead single, “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself,” a driving indie-rock self-care anthem with a killer saxophone solo in the middle, in case you’d forgotten that she studied jazz saxophone at university. Director Callum Preston’s video follows Lahey as she visits and performs at the T.B.O.L.C. Research Institute. You can watch, listen, and check out The Best Of Luck Club’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Don’t Get Invited To Parties Anymore”

02 “Am I Doing It Right”

03 “Interior Demeanour”

04 “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself”

05 “Unspoken History”

06 “Misery Guts”

07 “Isabella”

08 “I Need To Move On”

09 “Black RMs”

10 “I Want To Live With You”

The Best Of Luck Club is out 5/17 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.