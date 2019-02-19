Tierra Whack – “Only Child”

Tierra Whack launched into the stratosphere last year with Whack World, her impressive collection of minute-long tracks that showed off her versatility and made a compelling argument for music in short form.

But the Philadelphia artist made it clear that she wouldn’t be sticking to the bitesize style in the future, and today she’s shared her first song since Whack World. It’s a buttery smooth four-minute track called “Only Child,” where Whack alternates between crooning and piercing bars.

Listen below.

“Only Child” is out now.