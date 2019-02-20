Priests – “Good Time Charlie”

Last month, Priests announced their sophomore album, The Seduction Of Kansas, with its title track, which pushed the band’s sound in an exciting, dance-y new direction. The album’s second single, “Good Time Charlie,” is more in line with what you’d expect from the Washington, DC-based band after Nothing Feels Natural, returning to knotty guitars and locked-in drumming.

The band say they drew inspiration for the song from the follies of US Congressman Charlie Wilson, more specifically his depiction in media via the Tom Hanks-starring film Charlie Wilson’s War. “Good versus evil of stories we tell/ We’re the ones who never go to hell,” Katie Alice Greer sings. “It’s not the stock and trade we sell/ the Hollywood and entertaining kinds of pell-mell.”

Here’s Greer’s statement on the track:

I like to think of this song a little bit like the Gilligan’s Island Theme song, but for a Hollywood tale of Charlie Wilson. It’s also a little bit about 9/11 but much like Otessa Moshfegh’s My Year Of Rest And Relaxation, the character sketch is more drawn out in its absence rather than presence. I saw a documentary about the history of the United States’ relationship with the Middle East, and there was clip of an 80s lady who looked a little like Vanna White (who turned out to be Joanne Herring) saying how she wanted to get the Mujahadeen guns to fight the communists because she believed they worshipped the same god as her. So I got curious about how this story unfolded, but even more so, how the tale has been told in western culture. I watched the movie Charlie Wilson’s War and it was so unintentionally funny the way they told this story, like think of the movie Team America, except the filmmakers weren’t joking (at least I don’t think). And then I read in the film’s Wikipedia page: “The film’s happy ending came about because Tom Hanks ‘just can’t deal with this 9/11 thing.’” I don’t know why exactly but this got stuck in my head and made my brain feel like it was exploding. So, with Daniele and GL and Janel Leppin on bass, we made it into a song. Hope you like it!

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

03/09 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

03/11 03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

03/18 Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

04/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/18 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/19 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

04/20 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/25 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/27 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

04/28 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/30 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

05/01 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/11 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/12 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/13 Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

05/14 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint

05/15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/16 London, UK @ 100 Club

05/17 Lille, FR @ Aeronef

05/18 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/20 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

05/21 Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

05/22 Munich, DE @ Import/Export

05/23 Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

05/24 Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)

05/25 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/27 Aarhus DK @ Tape

05/28 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

05/29 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/30 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)

05/31 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01 Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/17 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

06/18 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/20 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/21 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/22 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/29 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/01 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

07/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore

07/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/07 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

07/09 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

07/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

The Seduction Of Kansas is out 4/5 via Sister Polygon Records. Pre-order it here.